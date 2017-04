Word For The Weekend

eradicate



[ear-rad-de-ka-eight]

DEF: 1.) to remove or destroy utterly; to extirpate –> which means to remove or destroy totally; to exterminate –> which means to get rid of by destroying (see the difference? neither do I) 2.) to erase by rubbing or by means of a chemical solvent 3.) to pull up by the roots. It’s from the Latin word ‘?r?d?c?tus’, which means rooted out. (wasn’t he an evil ruler in The Lord of the Rings? Er?d?c?tus?)