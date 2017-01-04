Word For The Weekend

FESTIVE



[fess-tihv]



(Thanks to Michele!)

DEF: (In Michele’s words: “It just drums up a feeling of joy & happiness & is so perfect to use this time of year. Hope you have a very Happy & Festive New Year!” Pertaining to or suitable for a feast or festival; joyous; merry. (and the obvious inspiration for Festivus, a WFTW last December. Have you completed your airing of grievances yet? For my Feats of Strength challenge this year, I was supposed to wrestle our receptionist, but she was out this week. Now I know why.)