Word For The Weekend

FIGGY

[FIG-GEE]

DEF: (Thanks to Krysten on Facebook!) Containing or resembling figs; made with or having the taste or smell of figs. The online example? a figgy cake. A figgy CAKE? What about figgy pudding? Pop quiz: what song is that from? If you said ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’, give yourself 15 bonus points!! Bring us some figgy pudding. AND a cup of good cheer. And by the way? We won’t go until we get some. We cleared our calendar. We cleaned up real nice. We brought presents. We ain’t leaving!!