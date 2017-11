Word For The Weekend

FLUMMOX

[fluhmm-ohx]

DEF: Nominated by our General Manager (and Mike has asked that I not use his first name) –> Flummox: to bewilder; to confound; to confuse. (If you are confused, you are also flummoxed.) In a sentence: He was a happy innocent who had been flummoxed by wily city slickers. (The dangers of that first big urban adventure)