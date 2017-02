Word For The Weekend

GEEZER



[GHEE-ZZ-]

DEF: An odd, or eccentric person, used especially of elderly men. So while old geezer would be redundant, you could probably still get away with old fogy or old fuddy-duddy. Words that rhyme with geezer & can relate to geezer: sneezer, teaser, tweezer & squeezer. (the old teaser squeezer geezer!) Have a great weekend, and stay off of my lawn!