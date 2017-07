Word For The Weekend

GIBBERISH

[jib-behr-eesh]

DEF: Meaningless or unintelligible or incomprehensible or foolish or confused talk or writing; nonsense; (Not the same as talking to yourself. UNLESS you’re talking gibberish to yourself.) It can also be talk or writing containing many obscure, pretentious or technical words. (better known as Way Over My Head Gibberish) First known use: approx. 1554 (probably happened after a used ox & cart sale gone wrong)