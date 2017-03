Word For The Weekend

GRANDIOSE



[Gerr-Ahnn-Dee-O-Ss]

DEF: Imposing or impressive because of uncommon largeness, scope, or effect; characterized by affectation of grandeur or splendor or by absurd exaggeration; pompous (kinda like this definition?); more complicated or elaborate than necessary; overblown (oh, kinda like the Windstorm of The Century The Sequel?)