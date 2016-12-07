Word For The Weekend

HALLELUJAH



[hahl-leih-loo-yuh]



DEF: Praise ye your higher power (if you have one); a shout of joy, praise, or gratitude; used to express thanks. Also: a musical composition wholly or principally based upon the word “hallelujah.”. And a song, written by Leonard Cohen, that was performed a million times on the various voice talent shows. (When my son was young, it’s what I said in the middle of the night after I stepped on a Lego. Although I don’t say it anymore. I say other things. A common one now is son of a grinch.)

