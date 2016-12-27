Word For The Weekend

HANUKKAH



[han-ick-caw]



DEF: An 8-day Jewish holiday festival celebrated in November or December in honor of the cleansing and second dedication of the Temple after the Syrians were driven out of Jerusalem in 165 B.C. It starts on the 25th day of the month of Kislev, and this year, it almost perfectly coincided with Christmas.(its started Christmas Eve & ends the evening of Sunday, January 1st.) It’s characterized chiefly by the lighting of the menorah on each night of the festival. Happy Hanukkah!

