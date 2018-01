Word For The Weekend

HARMONIOUS

[HARM-MOAN-EE-US]

DEF: (1) marked by agreement in feeling, attitude, or action; (2) having the parts agreeably related; congruous (which means exhibiting harmony of parts. You know, harmonious) pleasant to the ear; tuneful; melodious, as in musical components. May your….heck, may OUR 2018 be harmonious!! Maybe we can all be more agreeable in attitude and/or action, even more melodious. (my 2nd choice? Champagne!)