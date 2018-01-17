Word For The Weekend

HICCUP

[HICK-UP]

DEF: A quick, involuntary inhalation that follows a spasm of the diaphragm and is suddenly checked by closure of the glottis, producing a short, relatively sharp, sometimes peculiar sound. Hiccups is an attack of hiccuping, usually used in plural but singular or plural in construction. (got it?) A hiccup can also mean a minor difficulty, interruption, setback, etc. (Sometimes one can hiccup or yawn after seeing someone else hiccup or yawn. If you have the hiccups now, after reading this, I apologize. I will, however, take NO responsibility for your yawning.)



