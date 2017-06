Word For The Weekend

HOBNOB

[hahb-nahb]

DEF: As a verb, used without an object 1) to associate on very friendly terms (usually followed by with, for example: ‘She often hobnobs with royalty.’); to associate familiarly. 2) it can also mean to drink together. (probably without royalty) As a noun: a friendly, informal chat. (wasn’t Hobnob a Lord of the Rings character?) Repeat after me: I have hobnobbed. I will hobnob. I’m a hobnobber.