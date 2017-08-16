Word For The Weekend

INTERDIGITATE

[in-ter- dij -i-teyt]

DEF: (Thanks Peggie!) (& I have NO idea how she came across this one) –> To interlock, as or like the fingers of both hands; like the interlocked fingers of clasped hands. (If you’re locking your fingers right now, you are interdigitating. If you’re interlocked, you are interdigitated, & have achieved interdigitation.) To interlock your arms: interarmitate? To Interlock legs: interlegitate? (if your arms AND legs are Interlocked, you’re probably playing Twister.)

