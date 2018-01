Word For The Weekend

INVIGORATE

[INN-VIG-HER-EIGHT]

DEF: (Thanks to Shaun Gillan!) To give vigor to (duh!); to fill with life and energy; to energize. Related forms: invigoratingly, invigoration & invigorator. (I believe the role Schwarzenegger played in between Conan the Barbarian and The Terminator.) Want an easy way to get invigorated? Step outside on a single digit Rochester day without pants!