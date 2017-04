Word For The Weekend

JOCULARITY

[johk-u-lahr-it-eee]

DEF: (Thanks GM Mr. Mike!) –> the state or quality of being jocular. Jocular –> said or done as a joke; characterized by jesting; habitually jolly or jocund. Jocund –> marked by or suggestive of high spirits and lively mirthfulness. Example in a sentence: He made the jocular observation that the best way to make a small fortune in the wine business is to start off with a large fortune. (See what ‘he’ did there?)