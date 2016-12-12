Word For The Weekend

JUBILEE



[joo-ball-ee]



DEF: It’s where you will find jubilation! any season or occasion of rejoicing or festivity; celebration! in the words of John Frederick Coots and Haven Gillespie: You better watch out (yada yada yada), He sees you when you’re sleeping (and so on & so forth) Here we go: Then kids in Girl and Boy land will have a jubilee, They’re gonna build a Toyland all around the Christmas tree. And not just ANY jubilee: With little tin horns and little toy drums, Rooty toot toots and rummy tum tums, Elephants, boats, and kiddie cars too, ALL because Santa Claus is Coming to Town!

