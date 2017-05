Word For The Weekend

LETHARGIC

[leh-tharr-gehk]

DEF: Of, relating to, or affected with lethargy; drowsy, sluggish, indifferent, apathetic; characterized by laziness or lack of energy. We’ve had lackadaisical before, but I was just too lackadaisical to look up when. (or maybe I was lazy or lethargic) Sounds like a law firm: Lazy, Lethargic & Lackadaisical. What would their slogan be?