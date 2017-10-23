Word For The Weekend

LUMBERJACK

[luhm-behr-jahkk]

DEF: The Word For The Weekend is definitely fun to say, but doesn’t have much of a definition. A person who works at lumbering; a logger (a person whose work is logging.) First Known Use: 1831. Before that, they were known as a Lumberbob or Lumbersteve. (just made that up) A lumberjack may wear a lumber jacket, which is a short, straight, wool plaid jacket or coat, for informal wear, usually belted and having patch pockets. (which I didn’t make up)

