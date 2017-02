Word For The Weekend

MILLENNIAL



[mihl-en-nee-uhl]

DEF: A person born in the 1980s or 1990s; a person reaching young adulthood in the early 21st century; also known as Generation Y, Generation Me, Echo Boomers & the Peter Pan Generation; preceded by Generation X (born early ‘60’s to late ‘70s), which was preceded by the Baby Boomers (us old people) First Known Use of millennial: 1991 (so those born in the 1980’s were millennials before the word millennial was really even used.)