Word For The Weekend

MISCHIEVOUS

[Miss-Che-Eve-Ee-Us]

DEF: 1) maliciously or playfully annoying. (in MY book, you’re either playful or annoying, but not both) 2) causing annoyance, harm, or trouble. 3) roguishly or slyly teasing, as a glance. 4) harmful or injurious. KIDS: do NOT try this at home Don’t be mischievous. Help out around the house. Eat your vegetables. Do your homework. Don’t pick on your little brother or sister.