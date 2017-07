Word For The Weekend

MONOSYLLABIC

[mon- uh -si- lab -ik]

DEF: 1.) having only one syllable (example: the word ‘no’.) 2.) having a vocabulary composed primarily of monosyllables or short, simple words. 3.) very brief; terse or blunt: (It also sounds like an ailment you might have that could be cured by one of those new-fangled pills advertised on TV.) Curious: why does the word that means one syllable, have 5 syllables? (It’s like hippopotomonstrosesquippedalio phobia, which means the fear of long words.)