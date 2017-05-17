Word For The Weekend

NAMBY-PAMBY

[nahm-bee-pahm-bee]

DEF: Without firm methods or policy; weak or indecisive; lacking in character or substance or directness or moral or emotional strength; pretentious, insipid. To me, it sounds like a kids show on Nickelodeon. “This week on a very special Namby-Pamby: that pretentious Namby can’t make up his mind about an important decision & Pamby, who lacks emotional strength. leaves for the weekend, taking the hyphen with her. Namby-Pamby: Tomorrow at 9, 8 Central.”