Word For The Weekend

NERD



[NUH-IRD]

DEF: An unstylish, unattractive, or socially inept or awkward person; especially one slavishly devoted to intellectual or academic pursuits; maybe an intelligent but single-minded person obsessed with a nonsocial hobby or pursuit. Example: computer, math & science nerds. (who can ALL usually have long, lucrative careers!) But unattractive? I think not necessarily: have you seen the 2017 Nerd Calendar? Let’s just say I can’t wait ‘til February! (all 28 days!)