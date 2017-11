Word For The Weekend

NUTCRACKER

[NUHT-KRAHK-KERR]

DEF: From the German word Noot-kracken (Actually, no it isn’t. I just made that up) An instrument or device for cracking the shells of nuts; an implement for cracking nuts; a tool that is used to open the shells of nuts. So to see if the nutcracker sitting on your mantle is an instrument, device, implement or tool, it should be noted on a label on the bottom. (Made that up too.)