Word For The Weekend

PARASKEVIDEKATRIAPHOBIA



[PAHR-ASKEHV-GOOD-LUCK-WITH-SAYING-THE-REST]

DEF: The fear of Friday the 13th! And legend has it that if you can successfully say paraskevidekatriaphobia, (for me it’s tough to copy & paste), it supposedly cures any of your Friday the 13th-related fears. (and don’t worry, if you didn’t perfect it for LAST Friday, there’s another Friday the 13th in October.)