Word For The Weekend

PHILANTHROPY

[ fill-an-throu-pei ]

DEF: The desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by the generous donation of money to good causes; an act or gift done or made for humanitarian purposes. 2 huge Rochester philanthropists: George Eastman & Tom Golisano. I’m thinking about establishing the Word For The Weekend Philanthropic Trust Fund for The Rochester Philanthropic Orchestra. Rich people playing music, not all that well, but who cares!?! They’re rich, & throwing money around!