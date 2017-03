Word For The Weekend

PIZAZZ



[Peh-zzz-ah-zzz]

DEF: The quality of being exciting or attractive: such as glamour and/or vitality; a quality or style that is exciting and interesting; energy, vigor, attractive style, dash, flair, allure, animal magnetism, appeal, captivation, charisma, enchantment, fascination, charm, and seductiveness. Are any of these words on YOUR resume? Then YOU’VE got pizazz or pizzazzzzzz! (just try to say it without doing jazz hands)