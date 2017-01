Word For The Weekend

poignant



DEF: (which is NOT really pronounced the way it’s spelled!)

1. keenly distressing to the feelings (a poignant regret)

2. keen or strong in mental appeal (a subject of poignant interest.)

3. affecting or moving the emotions (a poignant movie scene. SPOILER ALERT!! like that one toward the end of Rogue One!)

& 4. pungent to the smell (poignant cooking odors or a poignant perfume or that poignant holiday visit from Uncle Herm: how can one human being smell that bad??)