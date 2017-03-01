Word For The Weekend

protégé



[per-ow-tish-ay]

DEF: A person under the patronage, protection, or care of someone interested in his or her career or welfare; one who is protected or trained or whose career is furthered by a person of experience, prominence, or influence. So, a protégé would get their training and/or guidance from a mentor? Or a boss? Or an uncle that’s been in the joint? So even if you’re learning how to sprinkle salt on french fries, you at one point in the process, would have been someone’s protégé