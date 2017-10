Word For The Weekend

QUINTESSENTIAL

[kwin(t)sen(t)SHl]

DEF: The Word For The Weekend starts with a ‘Q’. (and we’ve only had 2 ‘Q’ words so far: quagmire & quandary) It’s quintessential: 1.) of the pure and essential essence of something: or 2.) of or relating to the most perfect embodiment of something. Example: The rainy weather made it a quintessential day for a duck. Quack!.(ANOTHER ‘Q’ word.)