Word For The Weekend

ANTIQUITY

[Anne-Tick-Quit-Tee]

DEF: It IS fun to say! (Try it!) The quality of being ancient; ancientness (not anxiousness. ancientness. Why you looking at ME?) Also: the period of history before the Middle Ages. It’s also the peoples, nations, tribes, cultures, relics or monuments (such as coins, statues, or buildings) of ancient times. Example: a museum of Greek antiquities. (probably filled with antiquey, old-fashioned stuff.)