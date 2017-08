Word For The Weekend

REFURBISH

[ree-ferr-beh-shush]

DEF: To furbish again. (furbish: to restore to freshness of appearance or good condition. You know: the FIRST do-over.) To renovate; to brighten or to freshen up. Example: Our studio chairs are going to be refurbished! First Known Use: 1611 (And before then? Everything was either new, thrown-out after it had run its course OR furbished)