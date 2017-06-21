Word For The Weekend

REPERTOIRE

[ rep -er-twahr ]

DEF:

1. The list of dramas, operas, parts, pieces, etc., that a company, actor, singer, or the like, is prepared to perform.

2. The entire stock of works existing in a particular artistic field:

3. The entire stock of skills, techniques, or devices used in a particular field or occupation:

My repertoire? Word For The Weekend, Shaun’s Wacky Fact and Not So Breaking News. Under consideration? Annoying Sound Effects, Words That Don’t Start with ‘B’, and Kev’s Shiny Things.