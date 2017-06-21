On The Air:
Word For The Weekend: REPERTOIRE

Word For The Weekend

REPERTOIRE

[rep-er-twahr]

DEF:
1. The list of dramas, operas, parts, pieces, etc., that a company, actor, singer, or the like, is prepared to perform.
2. The entire stock of works existing in a particular artistic field:
3. The entire stock of skills, techniques, or devices used in a particular field or occupation:
My repertoire? Word For The Weekend, Shaun’s Wacky Fact and Not So Breaking News. Under consideration? Annoying Sound Effects, Words That Don’t Start with ‘B’, and Kev’s Shiny Things.

