Word For The Weekend

RESILIENT

[riz-zeel-eyant]

DEF: Springing back; rebounding; returning to the original form or position after being bent, compressed, or stretched. (Wow! How ’bout THIS one? –>) recovering readily from illness, depression, adversity, or the like; buoyant. When life throws you a curve ball, you’ve got to be resilient. (But just before that? Get out of the way. You don’t want to get hit in the head by a curve ball.)