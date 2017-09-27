Word For The Weekend

SCRUMPTIOUS

[ Scerr-uhm-chah-us ]

DEF: (An adjective or a cute nickname, but PLEASE use with caution) Very pleasing, especially to the senses; delectable; splendid, delicious; very pleasant to taste. (perhaps an alteration of the word sumptuous) (which ALSO means splendid) Some other synonyms: appetizing, delightful, exquisite, heavenly, luscious, magnificent, mouthwatering, succulent, tasty, yummy, yummers, yumtown, yumalicious, yummerdoddles, yum-a-geddon (I think I just made those last 5 up)

