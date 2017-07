Word For The Weekend

SCUTTLEBUTT

[ Ss-cut-til-buht ]

DEF: Nautical terms, a scuttlebutt is a cask or drinking fountain on a ship or vessel or at a naval or marine installation containing freshwater for a day’s use. WE know scuttlebutt as rumor or gossip; talk or stories about someone that may not be true. It’s made-up of scuttle (which is fun to say) & butt (which is ALWAYS fun to say AND fun to sit on. I know from many years of experience.)