Word For The Weekend

SHUSH

[ SHOOSH ]

DEF: Only 1 syllable. (Here’s a recap of prior monosyllabic WFTW’s: dork, wow, schlock, hark, dweeb, schmutz, scooch, duh, oops, schlep & nerd.) This weekend’s word? Shush (thanks to Kevin on Facebook!) It means hush, used as a command to be quiet or silent; to urge to be quiet. First Known Use: 1925. Maybe said by somebody in one of the first noisy movie theaters?