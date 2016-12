Word For The Weekend

SUGARPLUM



[shoe-ghar-pa-lohm]



DEF: A small sweetmeat made of sugar with various flavoring and coloring ingredients; ALSO a small, sweet candy that is usually shaped like a ball or disk; ALSO a bonbon. (how could one tasty treat have 2 great names like sugarplum and bonbon?) Holiday Fun Fact:- “Dance Of The Sugarplum Fairy” by Tchaikovsky is the 3rd movement from the Nutcracker.