Word For The Weekend

SUPERNATURAL

[soup-her-nat-churh-uhl]

DEF: Of, relating to, or being above or beyond what is natural (duh!!); of or relating to an order of existence beyond the visible observable universe; especially of or relating to God or a god, demigod, spirit, or devil (ooooo!!); of, relating to, or attributed to ghosts, goblins, or other unearthly beings; eerie;

abnormal. What do you think is the best way for ME to reach-out to the spirits: Kristie’s Crystal Ball, Pat Rivers’ Ouija board or holding a séance in our parking garage?