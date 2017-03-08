On The Air:
Word For The Weekend: THINGY

Word For The Weekend

THINGY

[tha-enng-gee]

DEF: Used for referring to something when you do not know or cannot remember the name of it; You might also know it as a thingamajig or a thingamabob or a gizmo or a doohickey or a whatsacallit or a whatchamacallit. The plural of thingy? Thingi. (no! just kidding! it’s thingies.) Origin: between 1885 and 1890. (apparently before then, any small item whose name is unknown or forgotten was called a thingamajig, thingamabob, gizmo, doohickey, whatsacallit or whatchamacallit.

