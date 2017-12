Word For The Weekend

TIDINGS

[TIE-DING-SS]

DEF: News, information, or intelligence; a piece of news. So you could have happy tidings, good tidings, sad tidings and even apparently fake tidings. Here’s your Holiday Gift of Music Pop Quiz: what song includes the line ‘tidings of comfort & joy, Comfort & joy.’ (which is a holiday tidings bonus, if you think about it.)