Word For The Weekend

VIRTUOSO

[vehr-tcho-oh-so]

DEF: One who has special knowledge or skill in a field. (aka a farmer?); one who excels in musical technique or execution – a highly skilled musical performer; one who has a cultivated appreciation of artistic excellence, as a connoisseur or collector of objects of art, antiques, etc. (aka a hoarder? a pack rat?); one who has great skill at some endeavor, such as a computer virtuoso (aka a nerd? an IT guy?) Who knew a virtuoso could be so many different things?