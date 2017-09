Word For The Weekend

ZOWIE

[ zou -ee]

DEF: Used to express astonishment or admiration, especially in response to something sudden or speedy. What you may say if I said “Hey!! Look out behind you!!” (FYI: I was going to use the word ingenuity, but I couldn’t think of anything clever, original or inventive t o say about it. FYI2: Ingenuity is the quality of being clever, original and inventive.)