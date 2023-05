Have you ever thought about being in a movie? Maybe it’s part of your bucket list. This could be your chance to be in a movie as an extra.

An upcoming movie will be filmed in Syracuse and will need about 1,300 people as extras. If you are between the ages of 18 to 30, this could be your calling.

There is no information about the title, cast or plot just yet. Syrcuse.com claims this will be the largest production in Syracuse since “The Binge.”

If you are interested in being an extra, apply here.