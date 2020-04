WARM 101.3 is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa! Here’s how you can listen to “Today’s Soft Rock” on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Add the WARM 101.3 skill:

Say “Alexa […] enable the Warm One Oh One Point Three skill“

Once you’ve enabled the skill, say “Alexa, open Warm One Oh One Point Three.”

You can also enable the skill on your Smart Devices with the Alexa App by CLICKING HERE