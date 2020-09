GLENNA’S CBD RELAXATION CRUISE THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 17th

TICKETS $60 EACH

INCLUDES DINNER FROM LORRAINE’S FOOD FACTORY, PLUS PRIZES AND A 3 HOUR SIGHTSEEING CRUISE UP THE ERIE CANAL TO LOCK 32 IN PITTSFORD ON THE COLONIAL BELLE ,

GLENNA’S CBD SAMPLES AND INFORMATION ON THE BENEFITS OF CBD ON THE MIND AND BODY