Victor Farmington Read-A-Thon

JOIN KRISTIE CREDIT ON JUNE 27TH FOR THE READATHON

Victor Farmington Library will be holding their inaugural red-a-thon on Thursday, June 27th from 9a-6pm. Join them for a daylong celebration of reading!

Special guest readers will read heir favorite books out loud for 15 minutes each during a one-of-a-kind read aloud marathon!

VFL’s Readathon celebrates reading and lifelong learning while

generating financial support for the library. Each reader will read aloud from their favorite

books or magazines. Some readers will include zany surprises ranging from fun costumes to

family-friendly jokes or even their well-behaved pets. Fiction, non-fiction, original works, poetry

and more will be featured.

Our own Kristie Credit will be reading at 10:40am, and has been tasked with raising $100 to help support the library. If you can, please donate by heading to Kristie’s page HERE