The big game is right around the corner! Although the Buffalo Bills did not make it, a lot of us will still watch the game.

The Daily meal rated the most popular food to eat during the big game. The number one answer is chicken wings, followed by Buffalo chicken dip and spinach artichoke dip. See the full list here.

We want to know what your favorite food is to eat! Take the poll below.

What is your favorite food to eat while watching the big game? Meatballs

Nachos

Chicken Wings

Chili

Other View Results