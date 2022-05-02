WHEEL OF CONCERTS RULES

WRMM-FM “WHEEL OF CONCERTS” CONTEST RULES

To participate in the WRMM-FM “WHEEL OF CONCERTS”, you must listen to WARM 101.3 for the cue to call every weekday. Your registration and participation in this promotion grants us permission to air all phone conversations, messages, and interactions in any way we choose and without further notice or compensation. Be caller number 10 at 585-222-1013 and “spin the wheel of concerts” (for entertainment purposes only) to win tickets to one of the shows listed at www.warm1013.com in collaboration with Live Nation’s Concert Week (The Doobie Brothers, Josh Groban, Backstreet Boys, Cheer: Live, and Train with Jewel and Blues Traveler). (Total Prize Value (TPV): $50.00).

The contest will run from Wednesday, May 4th at 6 am ET until Tuesday, May 10th at 7 pm ET.

Only the person who entered the contest will be allowed to play the contest when we call.

Other contests or promotions may require entry via some combination of phone, email, postal mail or fax. The email address or phone numbers may change from promotion to promotion. Winner is responsible for listening for and entering correctly according to the rules of each promotion.

WRMM-FM is not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, equipment malfunctions and any other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call. There is no limit on the number of times a participant may try to win.

The Sponsor further reserves the right to: cancel, terminate, suspend, declare null or void, amend, alter, or modify the contest, void any suspicious entries, rescind any prize, and/or determine resolution, and/or an alternate method of conducting the Contest and/or awarding the prize(s) at any time, for any reason, or if, in the sole discretion of the Sponsor, it is impossible or impractical to complete or conduct the Contest as planned for any reason. Material changes to the Official Rules will be broadcast on-air or posted online, when practical. In the event of termination of the Contest by Sponsor, Sponsor reserves the right to award any prize(s) in a manner deemed fair and equitable by Sponsor.

The contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and legally reside in the Greater 5 county “Rochester Metro” area. Employees of WRMM, its licensee, its corporate parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other radio stations in the Rochester metropolitan area and the members of their immediate families or households are ineligible to participate or win. The winner(s) must show a government-issued photo ID and sign a release form prior to acceptance of prize.

All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of WRMM, 28 East Main St Rochester, NY 14614. The winner will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed within forty-five (45) days of winning. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner where the winner assumes the risk of its loss via post or other delivery method. WRMM is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that WRMM or its promotional sponsors may, solely at its discretion, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.

Decisions of WRMM management with respect to the contest are final.

Copies of the written contest rules and a list of winners (when complete) are available during regular business hours at the main studio of WRMM. Please notify the Marketing Director in 48 hours in advance for access to that information.