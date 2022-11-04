Where to Honor Our Veterans on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11th. This is a day where we need to honor veterans, our every day heroes. There are several different events happening in our community where you can go and honor our Veterans.
- Brighton: Brighton Veterans Memorial in Buckland Park at 2 p.m.
- Chili: Veterans Day Reverse Parade at 9 a.m.
- Conesus: Veterans and Families Free Fishing Day 12-3 p.m.
- East Rochester: Veteran’s Day Ceremony at Verzella Gazebo at 11 a.m.
- Honeoye Falls: Stars & Stripes VeteRun 5K at 10 a.m.
- Rochester will have several different events taking place:
- Vietnam Veterans of America Chpter 20 Veterans Day Ceremony at 3 p.m.
- GPAS Veterans Day Concert at 7 p.m.
- On Saturday, November 12th, there will be the Rochester Veterans Day Parade beginning at 10:30 a.m.