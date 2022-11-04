On The Air:
  • search
Home
WARM 1013

Where to Honor Our Veterans on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11th.  This is a day where we need to honor veterans, our every day heroes.  There are several different events happening in our community where you can go and honor our Veterans.

  1. Brighton: Brighton Veterans Memorial in Buckland Park at 2 p.m.
  2. Chili: Veterans Day Reverse Parade at 9 a.m.
  3. Conesus: Veterans and Families Free Fishing Day 12-3 p.m.
  4. East Rochester: Veteran’s Day Ceremony at Verzella Gazebo at 11 a.m.
  5. Honeoye Falls: Stars & Stripes VeteRun 5K at 10 a.m.
  6. Rochester will have several different events taking place:

Go here for more info.

 

Leave a Reply